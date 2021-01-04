Traffic system to be reformed on modern scientific lines: CTO

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:23 PM

Traffic system will be reformed on modern scientific lines to regulate the heavy traffic flow on main roads in the city, said Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that traffic police was supposed to work within the municipal limits but we have to go beyond this limit with this limited workforce.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that traffic police was supposed to work within the municipal limits but we have to go beyond this limit with this limited workforce.

He said that maximum efforts were being made to regulate the traffic but it was not possible without the support of district administration, Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) and thousands of road users and drivers.

CTO said that he was focusing on youth as they were more reflective to road safety laws. They would not only follow the laws but also convince their parents to do so in best interest of the society.

He said that he will arrange awareness sessions for the motorcycle-rickshaw drivers which will make them a law-abiding citizen of the country About traffic regulations, he said that traffic police will launch an extensive publicity campaign in collaboration with Mediacom through airing cartoons of one minute duration to convince people to follow the traffic rules.

Responding to a question to close various bridges on the Canal Road, he said that signal free roads were imperative for the smooth flow of traffic and he will prefer this strategy as it was low cost and could be easily assimilated by the road users.

He said that he could send his traffic van fully equipped with all paraphernalia to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to issue on-spot regular traffic permits.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid pinpointed some soaring problems relating to the traffic police.

About parking plaza, he said that he had already talked to Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he was agreed in principles to construct it in collaboration with FCCI as a business model.

