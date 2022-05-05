UrduPoint.com

Traffic & Tourism Force Facilitate 800 Tourists Visit Murree Areas: CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Wednesday said that Traffic and Tourism Force have provided timely help to some 800 tourists facing difficulties due to heavy traffic on roads of Murree.

Expressing satisfaction over arrangements made by local administration, he told that there has been difficulties in managing a huge traffic on one side of the road leading towards Hilly areas. All the pressure of heavy traffic have been removed by police department, he claimed.

There is no restriction for people wishing to enjoy Eid holidays in hilly resorts of Murree, he said. All the police officials and tourist force are providing proper guideline to tourists besides maintaining traffic in Murree areas, he added.

