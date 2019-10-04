Traffic training course continues

A training course on 'Traffic help Volunteers' by the city traffic police to regulate traffic at schools and colleges timings in the city continued which will conclude on Oct 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::A training course on 'Traffic help Volunteers' by the city traffic police to regulate traffic at schools and colleges timings in the city continued which will conclude on Oct 5.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, security guards of various educational institutions were selected which would assist traffic police to control traffic in front of their institutions under the course.

The one-week course for volunteers continued at the Traffic Office Headquarters Police Lines.

In charge education Inspector Shahid Javed delivered a lecture to volunteers.