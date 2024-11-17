Open Menu

'Traffic Victims Day Makes Us Realize Significance Of Responsible Driving'; Says Governor Tessori

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the World Day of 'Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' made us realize the importance of responsible driving.

"We have to take measures to be safe from accidents by highlighting the importance of road safety," he said.

The Governor Tessori said that many lives were being lost daily due to road accidents.

He stressed the need for ensuring traffic rules to avoid such incidents.

He said that negligence, carelessness and failure to take precautions while driving could prove to be fatal.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that obeying traffic rules was mandatory for everyone. He said that timely repair of roads could also control increasing accidents.

He urged the parents to strictly forbid their minor children from driving vehicles.

