Traffic violations' challan fee increased

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The challan fee of traffic violations has been increased as an endeavor to make people vigilant and to reduce accident ratio in the province.

The fee has been increased after the approval of the cabinet, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

According to the new challan tickets' fee, the ticket for motorcycles plying without headlight at night will be Rs. 500 and while Rs. 1000 for motor car.

For driving on the wrong side, motorcycles will be fined Rs 600, small cars for Rs. 2000, big cars for Rs. 4000 and up to Rs 1,500 for drivers without a driving license, the notification said.

Children under the age of 18 will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and failure to fasten seat belts will result in a fine of up to Rs 1,000.

Wheeling and illegal racing will be fined Rs 2,000 and there will be a fine of up to Rs 2,000 for parking in the no parking zones.