Traffic violators to face cancellation of driving licenses: CTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Saturday urged the people to follow traffic laws otherwise driving license would be canceled for those who frequently violated the rules.

He expressed these views while talking to media here at G.T.Road while supervising the ongoing crackdown on bike riders avoiding use of helmets in different sectors of the city.

CTO said that those violators of traffic laws were being registered in e-challan system installed at traffic headquarters and are informing by sending them a message from 8583 to those who were avoiding traffic rules regularly.

He said the decision has been made to implement traffic laws in real sense across the city so that lives of people would be more saved.

He said that no tolerance would be accepted on violation of traffic rules and implementation of these laws would be ensured at all costs.