UrduPoint.com

Traffic Warden Catches Mobile Snatcher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:10 PM

Traffic warden catches mobile snatcher

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) ::A traffic warden in Kohat on Thursday foiled mobile snatching attempt and arrested the accused.

The police said the knife used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the mobile snatcher.

The residents applauded the brave performance of the traffic warden and awarded honorary shields to him.

According to police, the traffic warden at Zargaran Chowk, caught the mobile snatcher when he was trying to escape from the scene after snatching an expensive mobile phone from a shop.

The snatched mobile phone and knife used in the crime were recovered from his possession. The accused was later handed over to police.

