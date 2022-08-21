UrduPoint.com

Traffic Warden Foils Bid Of Snatching Mobile Phone

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Traffic Warden foils bid of snatching mobile phone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi warden on Sunday foiled a bid of snatching mobile phone from a passerby and handed it over to the owner.

According to CTP spokesman, the traffic warden was on traffic duty in Sadiqabad when a motorcyclist snatched the mobile phone from the passerby and escaped from the scene.

The Traffic Warden chased and arrested the accused after prompt action.

Passerby Muhammad Waqar appreciated the timely action taken by the traffic warden and thanked the traffic wardens for retrieving his mobile phone.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad conferred commendation certificate and reward to the traffic warden for his timely action and said that the Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all out efforts to maintain the flow of traffic on the highways as well as to protect the lives and property of the people.

