Traffic Warden Hands Over Rs2.3m Fallen On Road To Owner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

MULTAN, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) ::Traffic warden Tuesday set an example of honesty by handing over Rs2.3 million to the owner, who lost it while riding the bike.

According to the official sources, a citizen namely Rao Ali Asghar was heading to his destination on a motorcycle carrying Rs.2.3 million in a bag.

He could not notice the when the bag carrying the money was fallen on the road near Sharif Plaza.

Traffic warden Baqir Naqvi picked up the bag and handed over it to its owner.

Rao Ali Asghar thanked the traffic warden and lauded his honesty.

City Traffic Police Officer Huma Naseeb also appreciated the honest warden and awarded some cash prize to him.

