Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department arrested a traffic police warden allegedly involved in selling 200 kanal state land on fake documents.

Regional Officer Anti-Corruption Imran Abbas with team held traffic warden Dilnawaz. He along with two civilians Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Shahbaz tried to sell 200 kanal government land fraudulently.