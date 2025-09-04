Open Menu

Traffic Warden Held For Allegedly Selling State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department arrested a traffic police warden allegedly involved in selling 200 kanal state land on fake documents.

Regional Officer Anti-Corruption Imran Abbas with team held traffic warden Dilnawaz. He along with two civilians Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Shahbaz tried to sell 200 kanal government land fraudulently.

