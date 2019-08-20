UrduPoint.com
Traffic Warden Injured By Vehicle Of Landlord's Son

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Traffic warden injured by vehicle of landlord's son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :New Multan police registered a case against son of a local landlord, whose vehicle hit a traffic warden and rendered him injured during duty.

According to police sources, traffic warden namely Raza Jafar tried to stop a vehicle, allegedly driven by son of Nauman Safdar, a local landlord.

The driver hit the warden and managed to drove away vehicle. However, Dolphin Squad chased the vehicle and arrested him.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

