Traffic Warden Killed As Truck Hit Him
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A truck fatally hit a traffic police constable in the Hali road area here Sunday, taking his life on the spot.
The SITE police confirmed the incident which occurred during traffic management in the Hali road area.
The police informed that the truck driver escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle which was impounded.
The dead body of martyred cop Noor Muhammad Aidan was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.
The police has yet to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident
