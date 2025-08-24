Open Menu

Traffic Warden Killed As Truck Hit Him

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Traffic warden killed as truck hit him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A truck fatally hit a traffic police constable in the Hali road area here Sunday, taking his life on the spot.

The SITE police confirmed the incident which occurred during traffic management in the Hali road area.

The police informed that the truck driver escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle which was impounded.

The dead body of martyred cop Noor Muhammad Aidan was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The police has yet to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

7 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

16 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

17 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

17 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

18 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan