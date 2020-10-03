UrduPoint.com
Traffic Warden Misbehaves With Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:56 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Saturday took the notice of the incident in which a traffic warden misbehaved and thrashed a citizen, a police spokesman said

The CPO also directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to submit detail report about traffic warden namely Tachir who was involved in misbehaving and thrashing a citizen in Scheme III Chaklala.

After investigating, departmental action would be taken against the traffic warden in the light of facts, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said.

The CTO said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Traffic wardens should behave with motorists on roads in a polite and respectful way and their misbehavior would not be tolerated, he added.

