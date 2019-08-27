UrduPoint.com
Traffic Warden Punished For Having A Fake Challan Book

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:03 PM

Traffic Warden punished for having a fake challan book

A Traffic Warden was penalized and dismissed from service for having a fake challan book here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A Traffic Warden was penalized and dismissed from service for having a fake challan book here on Tuesday.

According to handout issued by traffic police spokesman, a citizen lodged a complaint against traffic warden Zaheer Inam for issuing a challan.

When he approached to collect his documents from relevant chowki, the complainant was informed that his challan was bogus.

On this, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf constituted inquiry committee to probe the matter, In the light of inquiry report, warden was found guilty.

Taking action, CTO dismissed warden from service and also written a letter to Director Anti Corruption Rawalpindi to register a case against the official.

