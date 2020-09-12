Traffic warden rewarded for outstanding performance

Commander of 117 Brigade in Kohat Brigadier Shehzad, Saturday granted cash prize and certificate to a police traffic warden, Shafqat Ullah in recognition of his good performance

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) ::Commander of 117 Brigade in Kohat Brigadier Shehzad, Saturday granted cash prize and certificate to a police traffic warden, Shafqat Ullah in recognition of his good performance.

Earlier, District Police Officer (DPO), Kohat Javed Iqbal had reviewed over all law and order situation in a meeting which was attended by all Station of House Masters and Investigation Officers.

DPO had directed police officers to work in coordinated and strengthen intelligence system to ameliorate law and order situation and take action against the out laws.

DPO had also reviewed welfare measures taken by police department and had directed all to deal with public in polite manner.