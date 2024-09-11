Traffic Warden Saves Man From Railway Track
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A heroic act by a traffic warden prevented a potential tragedy at the Ek Moria bridge and swiftly saved an elderly man, who had collapsed on the railway tracks and was unconscious.
According to a spokesman for the Traffic Police Department, passengers on a train passing over the bridge alerted the people after noticing the elderly man lying on the tracks.
Acting quickly, Traffic Warden Mukhtar climbed up a pole to reach the railway tracks and removed the man from danger.
The elderly man, later identified as Amin Dad from Mardan, was found to have been deprived of his mobile phone and wallet, who might have been a victim of theft or substance abuse.
Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar praised Warden Mukhtar for his quick response and bravery, announcing a commendation certificate for his action.
Recent Stories
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah2 minutes ago
-
National consultative workshop on awareness raising of HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer he ..2 minutes ago
-
Home Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Police seize 16kg hashish, arrest drug smuggler2 minutes ago
-
PM assures maximum facilitation of sportsmen to bring laurels to country2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug dealers12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi at IUB12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews measures for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi students showcase artistic talent12 minutes ago
-
Dean, CEO others conduct surprise inspection at hospital wards22 minutes ago
-
Dy Speaker distributes Kissan Cards to farmers in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover abducted boy22 minutes ago