Traffic Warden Saves Man From Railway Track

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A heroic act by a traffic warden prevented a potential tragedy at the Ek Moria bridge and swiftly saved an elderly man, who had collapsed on the railway tracks and was unconscious.

According to a spokesman for the Traffic Police Department, passengers on a train passing over the bridge alerted the people after noticing the elderly man lying on the tracks.

Acting quickly, Traffic Warden Mukhtar climbed up a pole to reach the railway tracks and removed the man from danger.

The elderly man, later identified as Amin Dad from Mardan, was found to have been deprived of his mobile phone and wallet, who might have been a victim of theft or substance abuse.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar praised Warden Mukhtar for his quick response and bravery, announcing a commendation certificate for his action.

