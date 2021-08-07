UrduPoint.com

Traffic Warden Sets Example Of Honesty

A traffic warden, Mudassar, found a wallet carrying cash and important cards at the vegetable market, Badami Bagh area, on Saturday, traced its owner and handed it over to him

The wallet contained 60,000 in cash, cheques worth millions, ATM cards and other documents.

The wallet owner thanked the traffic warden for returning his valuables. CTO Lahore Muntazar Mehdi appreciated the warden over his honesty, and announced cash prize and certificate of appreciation for him.

