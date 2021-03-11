UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Warden Shot Dead Near Carriage Factory

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:04 PM

Traffic warden shot dead near Carriage Factory

A traffic warden was shot dead by an unidentified man at a police picket near Carriage Factory here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A traffic warden was shot dead by an unidentified man at a police picket near Carriage Factory here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Muhammad Naveed was on routine duty when a suspect opened fire on him and fled away.

A man, who was standing nearby the police picket informed the police about the incident.

Later police teams rushed to the scene and shifted the cop to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The evidences had been collected from the scene and investigation was underway to trace the culprit, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Traffic Man Colombian Peso From

Recent Stories

US, Israel Discuss Iran During Meeting of Strategi ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves funds release for m ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss adv ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus expels two Polish diplomats in spat over W ..

1 minute ago

Conspiracies being made to make chairman Senate el ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N leaders concede defeat in press conference : ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.