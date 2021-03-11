Traffic warden shot dead near Carriage Factory

A traffic warden was shot dead by an unidentified man at a police picket near Carriage Factory here on Thursday

According to police spokesman, Muhammad Naveed was on routine duty when a suspect opened fire on him and fled away.

A man, who was standing nearby the police picket informed the police about the incident.

Later police teams rushed to the scene and shifted the cop to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The evidences had been collected from the scene and investigation was underway to trace the culprit, the spokesman added.