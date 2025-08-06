Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has taken serious notice of an incident that occurred in Raja Bazaar and suspended a traffic warden for misbehaving with a senior citizen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has taken serious notice of an incident that occurred in Raja Bazaar and suspended a traffic warden for misbehaving with a senior citizen.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, a senior traffic officer has been directed to conduct investigation and submit a detailed report on the matter.

CTO Beenish Fatima made it clear that misbehaving with citizens will not be tolerated at any cost.

She said that if the inquiry confirms misconduct, strict departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the warden.

Beenish Fatima has repeatedly emphasized that traffic police officials must treat all citizens with respect especially women and senior citizens. She highlighted the importance of discipline and professionalism in the department, adding that the police are here to serve and protect the people.