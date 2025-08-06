Open Menu

Traffic Warden Suspended For Misbehaving With Senior Citizen

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has taken serious notice of an incident that occurred in Raja Bazaar and suspended a traffic warden for misbehaving with a senior citizen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has taken serious notice of an incident that occurred in Raja Bazaar and suspended a traffic warden for misbehaving with a senior citizen.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, a senior traffic officer has been directed to conduct investigation and submit a detailed report on the matter.

CTO Beenish Fatima made it clear that misbehaving with citizens will not be tolerated at any cost.

She said that if the inquiry confirms misconduct, strict departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the warden.

Beenish Fatima has repeatedly emphasized that traffic police officials must treat all citizens with respect especially women and senior citizens. She highlighted the importance of discipline and professionalism in the department, adding that the police are here to serve and protect the people.

Recent Stories

Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with seni ..

Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen

2 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement ..

CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery t ..

Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of al ..

Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..

2 minutes ago
 Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 ..

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

3 minutes ago
 PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryout ..

PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts

3 minutes ago
Third consultative session on restoration of norma ..

Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held

3 minutes ago
 NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digi ..

NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..

21 minutes ago
 Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing tex ..

ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports

22 minutes ago
 Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffarg ..

Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh

23 minutes ago
 Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Ha ..

Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan