Traffic warden suspended over misbehavior

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Kohat, Muhammad Suleiman on Friday took strong notice of the misbehavior of a traffic officer with a citizen.

Spokesman for Kohat police said, the DPO has ordered immediate suspension of the services of Traffic Warden Hasnain Habib and directed him to report to Kohat Police Lines.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the traffic cop.

ASP Headquarters Circle Osama Amin Cheema has been appointed the Inquiry Officer to investigate all aspects of the incident. An impartial and transparent inquiry into the incident will provide justice to the citizen, the spokesman of Kohat police said.