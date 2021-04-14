Traffic wardens deployed at Ramadan bazaars

City Traffic Police deployed more than 60 traffic wardens for maintaining traffic flow at Ramadan bazaars set up in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police deployed more than 60 traffic wardens for maintaining traffic flow at Ramadan bazaars set up in the district.

CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar while issuing a special traffic plan here Wednesday said that traffic police deployed necessary staff while keeping in view the traffic volume at different points.

He added over 600 traffic wardens will perform duty at main roads, crossings, public places at iftar time to control traffic volume.

He said that DSPs traffic and Sector Incharges will monitor the performance of the traffic staff.

He appealed to the citizens to respect the traffic laws for maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads.