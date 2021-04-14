UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Wardens Deployed At Ramadan Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Traffic wardens deployed at Ramadan bazaars

City Traffic Police deployed more than 60 traffic wardens for maintaining traffic flow at Ramadan bazaars set up in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police deployed more than 60 traffic wardens for maintaining traffic flow at Ramadan bazaars set up in the district.

CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar while issuing a special traffic plan here Wednesday said that traffic police deployed necessary staff while keeping in view the traffic volume at different points.

He added over 600 traffic wardens will perform duty at main roads, crossings, public places at iftar time to control traffic volume.

He said that DSPs traffic and Sector Incharges will monitor the performance of the traffic staff.

He appealed to the citizens to respect the traffic laws for maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Ramadan

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

34 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

35 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 64,812.008 mln for water projects ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Receives 1st Batch of Johnson & Johnson COV ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close higher 14 april 2021

5 minutes ago

Turkey hails 'new era' with Egypt after tensions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.