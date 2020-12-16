Traffic Wardens directed to accelerate campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

According to Senior Traffic Officer, Syed Abbas Shah, the CTP under a special campaign was taking action against the rules violators and also removing black papers from the vehicles.

He informed that 653 challan slips were issued to the rules violators during November.

He told that CTP, in view of the security situation, started a special campaign and took action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

Black papers were removed on the spot, he added.

He said, steps are being taken to avoid any untoward incident in the town. CTP in its efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads is taking action against the traffic rules violators.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.