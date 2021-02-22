UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Wardens Directed To Accelerate Campaign Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Traffic Wardens directed to accelerate campaign against tinted glass vehicles

Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal said, a comprehensive campaign had been launched against vehicles having tinted glasses, terming it a security risk.

He said all the wardens, beat in charges, sector in charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action and remove tinted glasses from vehicles without any discrimination.

He said no one would be allowed to violate the rules, adding, the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO said, the special campaigns were also launched in the past by the traffic police to educate road-users especially motorists about observance of traffic rules which were for their own safety.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Wardens on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal were taking action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

He informed, the CTP under a special campaign removed black papers from 888 tinted glass vehicles during January and issued challan slips to the rules violators.

CTP, in view of the security situation, had started the special campaign, he added.

He said, special squads were constituted to check the rules violators while the vehicles of a number of violators were also impounded in different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi January All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes ..

22 minutes ago

Safety above all, always: Emirates operates first ..

25 minutes ago

China approves clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vacc ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 116,100 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Maldives sets daily record of 5,100 tourist arriva ..

2 minutes ago

Ch Fawad demands immediate release of Haleem Adil ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.