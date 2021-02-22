Traffic Wardens directed to accelerate campaign against tinted glass vehicles

Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal said, a comprehensive campaign had been launched against vehicles having tinted glasses, terming it a security risk.

He said all the wardens, beat in charges, sector in charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action and remove tinted glasses from vehicles without any discrimination.

He said no one would be allowed to violate the rules, adding, the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO said, the special campaigns were also launched in the past by the traffic police to educate road-users especially motorists about observance of traffic rules which were for their own safety.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Wardens on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal were taking action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

He informed, the CTP under a special campaign removed black papers from 888 tinted glass vehicles during January and issued challan slips to the rules violators.

CTP, in view of the security situation, had started the special campaign, he added.

He said, special squads were constituted to check the rules violators while the vehicles of a number of violators were also impounded in different police stations.