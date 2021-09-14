UrduPoint.com

Traffic Wardens Directed To Accelerate Campaign Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:33 PM

Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Traffic Wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal launched a special campaign and removed black papers from 1251 tinted glasses vehicles during August and issued challan slips to the rules violators. Several vehicles were also impounded in different police stations.

He told that CTP, in view of the security situation, started a special campaign and took action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles. Black papers were removed on the spot.

Traffic wardens have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign and took strict action against the violators.

He said all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO further stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate commuters about the observance of traffic rules which are meant for their own safety.

