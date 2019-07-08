Traffic wardens directed to delete games from mobile phones during duty hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Directions have been issued to traffic wardens for deleting games from their mobile phones during duty timings in Rawalpindi.After receiving many complaints about playing games by traffic wardens on mobile phones during duty hours, City Police Officer (CPO) has directed Chief Traffic Officer that he should make sure that games loaded in the mobile phones of traffic wardens are deleted.CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana also directed the CTO that wardens should delete all games from their mobile phones.He also sought report in this regard.City police officer said that he will also do some surprise visits in order to keep an eye on traffic wardens and if he noted any negligence then departmental action will be taken against them.CPO has also sought report from superintendents of police, sub-divisional police officers, and station house officers regarding implementation upon the directions issued during meeting with MNAs and MPAs.

Earlier, CPO held a meeting with member National Assembly including Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Shafiq Khan, Taimoor Masood, Haji Amjad, Umar Tanveer Butt, Raja Sagheer, Maj (Retd) Latasab Satti, Chaudhry Sajid and Chaudhry Javed Kausar.During the meeting CPO said that Rawalpindi police will ensure implementation of the recommendations given by member national assembly regarding community policing, besides expediting action against accused .He said to the members that they should point out black sheep's present in the department so that strict action could be taken against them.CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that aerial firing is banned in the ceremonies of marriages and if such incidents happen then police should register case against the organizers.