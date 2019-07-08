UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Wardens Directed To Delete Games From Mobile Phones During Duty Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Traffic wardens directed to delete games from mobile phones during duty hours

Directions have been issued to traffic wardens for deleting games from their mobile phones during duty timings in Rawalpindi.After receiving many complaints about playing games by traffic wardens on mobile phones during duty hours

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Directions have been issued to traffic wardens for deleting games from their mobile phones during duty timings in Rawalpindi.After receiving many complaints about playing games by traffic wardens on mobile phones during duty hours, City Police Officer (CPO) has directed Chief Traffic Officer that he should make sure that games loaded in the mobile phones of traffic wardens are deleted.CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana also directed the CTO that wardens should delete all games from their mobile phones.He also sought report in this regard.City police officer said that he will also do some surprise visits in order to keep an eye on traffic wardens and if he noted any negligence then departmental action will be taken against them.CPO has also sought report from superintendents of police, sub-divisional police officers, and station house officers regarding implementation upon the directions issued during meeting with MNAs and MPAs.

Earlier, CPO held a meeting with member National Assembly including Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Shafiq Khan, Taimoor Masood, Haji Amjad, Umar Tanveer Butt, Raja Sagheer, Maj (Retd) Latasab Satti, Chaudhry Sajid and Chaudhry Javed Kausar.During the meeting CPO said that Rawalpindi police will ensure implementation of the recommendations given by member national assembly regarding community policing, besides expediting action against accused .He said to the members that they should point out black sheep's present in the department so that strict action could be taken against them.CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that aerial firing is banned in the ceremonies of marriages and if such incidents happen then police should register case against the organizers.

Related Topics

Firing National Assembly Police Mobile Traffic Rashid Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Chinese yuan strengthens slightly last week

3 minutes ago

Business community fully supports massive crackdo ..

11 seconds ago

Faisalabad registers case against the terrorists i ..

13 seconds ago

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of ..

11 minutes ago

Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Repo ..

13 minutes ago

German industrial production rebounds in May

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.