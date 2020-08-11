Traffic wardens directed to net one-wheelers on Independence Day

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have set up six special squads comprising Warden Officers, Traffic Wardens and Assistant Wardens to check one-wheeling on city road on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have set up six special squads comprising Warden Officers, Traffic Wardens and Assistant Wardens to check one-wheeling on city road on Independence Day.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar have deployed special squads to stop bikers indulging in one wheeling.

The CTO had directed the traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators to avoid traffic mess and mishaps on August 14.

He said that a control room had been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline 1915, 051-9272616 and 051-9269200 for Murree had also been set up.

All-out efforts would be made to control traffic on the city's roads and particularly in Murree, he said adding, the bikers would not be allowed to enter Murree on the Independence Day.

Special police pickets would also be established on Aug 14 in different areas to check traffic rules violations particularly one-wheeling, he added.

He said, the activity was already being checked by special squads of traffic officials deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity.

He said that city traffic police was taking stern action against the one-wheelers and the city roads especially the attractive areas for the activity are being covered.

He said traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at Ayub Park, Murree Road near Underpass, Rawal Road, Sixth Road, Stadium Road and other places, he said.

The traffic officers and circle heads had been directed to take stern action against one-wheelers without discrimination and no one should be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which was cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders.

Under efforts to curb the activity, those who found engaged in one-wheeling would be sent behind the bars.

He said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play an active role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

He said the campaigns were initiated by city traffic police to discourage the drivers from violating traffic rules.