Traffic Wardens directed to take action against PSVs not completing routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday directed Traffic Wardens to take action against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing their designated routes.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the CTP team under the supervision of DSP Traffic Cantt Malik Majeed Akhtar took action against PSVs and impounded seven besides issuing challan slips to 21 for not completing their designated routes and overcharging.

The CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against PSVs for not completing their designated routes, involved in overcharging and running without route permits, he added.

The Traffic Wardens and all the Circle Incharges had been directed to take indiscriminate action against the violators.

He informed that the PSVs on violation of the rules would be issued challan slips and also impounded.