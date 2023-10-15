Open Menu

Traffic Wardens Directed To Take Action Against Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan has directed all circle In-charges to take strict action against smoke emitting vehicles.

The CTO said smoke emitting vehicles were not only polluting environment and creating respiratory problems but could also cause of road accidents.

He directed the officers concerned to play their due role to control environmental pollution.

He informed that special campaigns were also run by the City Traffic Police (CTP) while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them.

A special squad was available on Helpline 1915 to help and facilitate the citizens, he added. According to a spokesman, CTP on the directives of Additional Inspector General, Traffic Mirza Faran Baig would take action in accordance with the law against the traffic rules violators including smoke-emitting vehicles.

He said under special operation against smoke-emitting vehicles, fines would be imposed and vehicles would also be impounded.

Action would also be taken against two stoke rickshaws and motorcycles, he added.

