Traffic wardens directed to take strict action against parking rules violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators, encroachments, under age drivers, one wheelers and vehicles running without number plates.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, Senior Traffic Officer (STO), City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi Syed Abbas Shah has directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of CTP, Sector In-charges and Inspectors to launch crackdown against the traffic rules violators and take strict action in accordance with the law.

He said that the STO was briefed in detail about the traffic situation and the traffic plan devised to regulate traffic on city roads.

The STO said, the vehicles and motorcycles of the violators particularly on severe violation should be impounded without any discrimination.

He said that city traffic police in their efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads were making all out efforts.

Special campaigns were also launched and grand operations were conducted against the violators including under age drivers and the drivers who were on roads without driving licenses.

Action in accordance with the law was also being taken against double and wrong parking in Raja Bazaar, Murree Road, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Banni, Sadiqabad, Pindora and other areas as parking rules violators create trouble for other road users and disturb the smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman further said 1496 drivers found indulged in double parking and wrong parking were challaned while 1268 under age drivers and 3614 drivers without driving licenses were fined.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on helpline 1915, he said.