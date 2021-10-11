UrduPoint.com

Traffic Wardens Directed To Take Strict Action Against No Parking Rules Violators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Traffic Wardens directed to take strict action against no parking rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday directed the Traffic Wardens and Assistants to take strict action in accordance with the law against no parking rules violators.

According to In charge Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, City Traffic Police (CTP) had formed special squads to take action against parking rules violators.

He informed that CTP, to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, issued as many as 14,624 challan slips during September to vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking of vehicles out of parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were trying to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding that the awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said the orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial areas of the town to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said wrong parking, which was one of main cause of traffic mess on main city roads would not be tolerated adding that the vehicles and motorcycles found wrongly parked would be impounded in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Saidpur Rawalpindi Saddar September Market All

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

13 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

28 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

28 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

58 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.