Traffic Wardens directed to take strict action against unregistered, without number plate vehicles

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Tuesday directed all circle in-charges of Rawalpindi district and traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against applied for, unregistered and without number plate vehicles and bikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Tuesday directed all circle in-charges of Rawalpindi district and traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against applied for, unregistered and without number plate vehicles and bikes.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the CTP would take strict action against the rules violators and applied for/ unregistered vehicles and bikes would be impounded in respective police stations.

Traffic wardens under the supervision of circle in-charges would take action in accordance with the law against applied for, unregistered, improper, bogus and without number plate vehicles and bikes.

He said FIRs would also be lodged against the rules violators particularly motorcyclists plying bikes with fake and bogus number plates while without number plate vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in respective police stations.

Traffic wardens had been directed to launch a grand operation as per directives of the CPO who issued orders to control street crimes and bike lifting cases, he added.

He informed that CTO had directed all circle In-charges, DSPs and traffic wardens to take strict action against fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates.

He said cases would be registered against those using bogus and green number plates illegally adding that those who tampered the number plates would be dealt strictly.

The CTO advised the motorists and bikers to keep documents of the vehicles and motorcycles and their identity cards with them while moving on the city roads and use only computerized number plates at vehicles and bikes.

Plying an unregistered vehicle and motorcycle or without number plate was an offence, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He urged the citizens to follow the rules to avoid any inconvenience.