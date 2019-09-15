UrduPoint.com
Traffic Wardens Directed To Take Strict Action Against Underage Drivers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Sunday has directed the Traffic Wardens and officers to take strict action against underage drivers and those not holding driving licenses.

He said, the licenses of rickshaw, Qingqi, Suzuki, motorbike and private vehicle drivers should be checked during the campaign. "Juvenile drivers not only endanger their own lives but also those of other road users," the CTO said urging the parents that they should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

He said, cases would be registered against underage drivers and owners of the vehicle in use of underage drivers under PPC, Section 109 and 107 while the vehicles found being run by underage drivers would be impounded in the police stations.

The impounded vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers would only be released when their parents or guardians would submit a written assurance of not allowing them to drive again, he added.

He said, the parents should come forward and play a role in controlling underage driving which would help save precious lives of their near and dear ones and other road users as well.

