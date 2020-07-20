UrduPoint.com
Traffic Wardens Directed To Take Strict Action Against Encroachments, Illegal Parking

Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Traffic Wardens directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Officer (CTO) has directed traffic wardens to take strict action against encroachments and illegal parking particularly at Murree Road and Raja Bazaar and make all out efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid the traffic congestion on the main arteries.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP has also made special arrangements to clear encroachments. Now lifters and crane would also be available in Raja Bazar and Murree Road areas to remove encroachments.

He said, additional force has also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.

He said that CTP launched a special operation last week against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road and Bara Market areas.

The City Sector Traffic Police on the directives of DSP Traffic, City Sector Rai Bashir, under the supervision of in-charge City Sector, Chaudhary Muhammad Qasim launched an operation and issued challan slips to rules violators.

The team also confiscated several hand cards and removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said, strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

He said, the CTP personnel have been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

