Traffic Wardens, District Admin Officials Inspect Bus Stands And Routes In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Additional Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by traffic wardens on Sunday conducted a thorough inspection of various bus stands, terminals and routes in the city to check vehicle fares and ensure strict adherence to the official fare list.
The Assistant Commissioner told the transporters about the importance of complying with the fare regulations and warned that violators would face severe legal consequences.
In line with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Muhammad Anwar Khan, together with traffic wardens, also visited multiple bus stands, terminals and routes.
To enforce the correct fare charges as per the fare list, Khan reiterated the transporters about the necessity of following the fare guidelines, cautioning that strict legal actions would be taken against any breaches of the regulations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distillery unearthed, four held with liquor10 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul-Azha10 minutes ago
-
23 passenger vehicles impounded, 67 fined19 minutes ago
-
Unannounced power outages disrupt daily life in Peshawar19 minutes ago
-
One died as vehicle plunges into ravine on Babusar Top19 minutes ago
-
Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges19 minutes ago
-
IIU invites applications for enrollment in summer Arabic language courses19 minutes ago
-
Most wanted terrorist killed in operation20 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies after hit by bus40 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifters held with 11 motorcycles40 minutes ago
-
Minister visits cattle markets in tehsil Haripur40 minutes ago
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered49 minutes ago