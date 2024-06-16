Open Menu

Traffic Wardens, District Admin Officials Inspect Bus Stands And Routes In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Additional Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by traffic wardens on Sunday conducted a thorough inspection of various bus stands, terminals and routes in the city to check vehicle fares and ensure strict adherence to the official fare list.

The Assistant Commissioner told the transporters about the importance of complying with the fare regulations and warned that violators would face severe legal consequences.

In line with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Muhammad Anwar Khan, together with traffic wardens, also visited multiple bus stands, terminals and routes.

To enforce the correct fare charges as per the fare list, Khan reiterated the transporters about the necessity of following the fare guidelines, cautioning that strict legal actions would be taken against any breaches of the regulations.

