Traffic wardens get prizes for offering cold drinks to road users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed certificates of commendation and awarded cash prizes to traffic wardens for offering cold drinks to the motorists in scorching heat.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that such traffic wardens deserves appreciation and are a source of pride for department.

Those who received commendation certificates, cash prizes were Aamir, Traffic Warden Ramzan, Traffic Warden Nawazish and Traffic Assistant Muhammad Akbar.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the spirit of the traffic warden is commendable and his good deeds will be encouraged on every platform so that they can perform their duties with more courage and dedication.

He further said that the initiative taken by the on-duty traffic police personnel with the spirit of service to the road users is a perfect example for other personnel. He urged road users to follow traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents.