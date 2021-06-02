UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Wardens Get Prizes For Offering Cold Drinks To Road Users

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Traffic wardens get prizes for offering cold drinks to road users

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed certificates of commendation and awarded cash prizes to traffic wardens for offering cold drinks to the motorists in scorching heat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed certificates of commendation and awarded cash prizes to traffic wardens for offering cold drinks to the motorists in scorching heat.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that such traffic wardens deserves appreciation and are a source of pride for department.

Those who received commendation certificates, cash prizes were Aamir, Traffic Warden Ramzan, Traffic Warden Nawazish and Traffic Assistant Muhammad Akbar.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the spirit of the traffic warden is commendable and his good deeds will be encouraged on every platform so that they can perform their duties with more courage and dedication.

He further said that the initiative taken by the on-duty traffic police personnel with the spirit of service to the road users is a perfect example for other personnel. He urged road users to follow traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Exhibitions industry helps achieve sustainable eco ..

10 minutes ago

US Steamship Authority Says Hit By Ransomware Atta ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest drug peddler, liquor recovered

5 minutes ago

35 dacoits held, valuables worth Rs 16.7 mln recov ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court CJ orders to set up judicial fac ..

5 minutes ago

US Imposes Global Magnitsky Sanctions on 3 Bulgari ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.