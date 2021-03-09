Traffic wardens gets new uniforms

City Traffic Police on Tuesday started issuing new uniforms to wardens, to perform their duties in more effective manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police on Tuesday started issuing new uniforms to wardens, to perform their duties in more effective manner.

According to police spokesman, the uniforms were distributed among the traffic personnel following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

Rawalpindi traffic police was taking special measures for the welfare of personnel so they could ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, the spokesman said.

"My office is always open for the personnel and they can approach me in case of any problem being faced by them," the spokesman quoted CTP as saying.

He said CTP also lauded the performance of wardens and hoped that they would continue their job in professional manner to ease the motorists.