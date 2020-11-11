Traffic wardens lauded for good show during cricket series

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has lauded the services of City Traffic Police (CTP) for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on city roads during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe cricket series in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

CPO said the best traffic arrangements were ensured to facilitate the motorists and implemented a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure traffic flow.

Appreciating the performance of warden, he said such hardworking and dutiful officials earned a good name for the department.

Traffic wardens should continue to perform their duties with more diligence and dedication than before, he said.

He further added that providing on-the-ground services to the public has always been the top priority of the traffic police which has earned a good name for the department.