Traffic Wardens Launches Crackdown On Tinted Glasses

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:56 PM

Traffic Warden Police Swabi Thursday launched crackdown on use of tinted glasses in vehicles, violation of no-parking and under-aged drivers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Traffic Warden Police Swabi Thursday launched crackdown on use of tinted glasses in vehicles, violation of no-parking and under-aged drivers.

During operation, Traffic Warden Police removed tinted glasses from several vehicles, imposed penalty on various vehicles over the violation of no-parking zone and also took action against under-aged drivers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib Khan has said that indiscriminate crackdown on violations of the traffic laws would continue across the district and urged upon the parents for not allowing under-aged children to rid motor-cycle to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

He further urged the people to use only dually approved number plates issued by Excise Department and keep vehicle in right direction to prevent smoke. He said that wrong parking was creating hardships for others.

Therefore, he hinted at legal action over wrong parking.

