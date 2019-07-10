'Traffic wardens need more training'

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :There is a dire need to impart modern training to traffic wardens for their capacity building so that they could be able to control vehicular traffic in city roads effectively.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, motorists and motorcyclists said that traffic police were launched with an aim to eliminate corruption from the traffic police and provide relief to road users by regulating traffic flow effectively but unfortunately, mostly road crossings are observed without wardens. They said that wardens were seen lack of interest in regulating traffic or seen busy in their cell phones.

A motorist Anwaar Elahi told APP that traffic wardens deputed on important thoroughfares could be seen gossiping in the middle of roads or prefer to spend time while sitting under a shelter on the roadside in group of three or four.

Talking about traffic mess, people from all walks of life said that Jail Road, The Mall, Ferozpur Road, Canal Road and others have very much importance for the citizens as most of the offices were set up there but due to traffic mess which has become a routine people were suffering great and had to spend an extra time to reach their destination.

Wrong and illegal parking, encroachments, construction work at various places and absence of traffic wardens also contributed to the traffic mess, they said.

They have called on the authorities to devise an elaborative plan to resolve the traffic congestion and take a serious notice of bad behaviour of traffic wardens.

