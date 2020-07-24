UrduPoint.com
Traffic Wardens To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Parking: CTO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:01 PM

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi has directed Traffic Wardens to take strict action against illegal parking particularly at Murree Road and Raja Bazaar and make all out efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP has also made special arrangements to clear encroachments. Now lifters and cranes would also be available in Raja Bazar and Murree Road areas to remove encroachments.

He said, additional force has also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.

He informed that CTP had launched a special operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road and Bara Market areas.

The City Sector Traffic Police on the directives of DSP Traffic, City Sector Rai Bashir, under the supervision of Incharge City Sector, Chaudhary Muhammad Qasim launched an operation and issued challan slips to rules violators.

The team also confiscated several hand cards and removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said, strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

Police Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar Market

