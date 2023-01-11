UrduPoint.com

Traffic Week Starts To Create Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Traffic week starts to create awareness

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) ::District police on Wednesday started a traffic week in order to make the public aware of the traffic rules.

District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan visited various places along with DSP Headquarters Arshad Khan and distributed traffic rules awareness pamphlets, booklets, and helmets to motorcycle riders.

The District Police Officer regarding the awareness campaign said that the traffic rules awareness campaign will reduce the tragic traffic accidents on the highways and the loss of precious human lives.

He further said that organized traffic reflects an organized society. He said that traffic plays an important role in the completion of a civilized society.

He said that public awareness campaign about traffic rules is a link in this chain and observance of traffic rules is a sign of a civilized nation.

Seminars will be held in schools and colleges to create awareness about traffic rules in the district.

