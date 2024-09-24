Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Defence Minister calls for ensuring global economic equity by improving the representation of developing countries in international financial institutions, reviewing the sovereign debt architecture to make it more equitable and adopting an equitable international tax regime.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that no sustainable development can take place till tragedies like Gaza are perpetuated by the developed world.

Addressing the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York, he called for ensuring global economic equity by improving the representation of developing countries in international financial institutions, reviewing the sovereign debt architecture to make it more equitable and adopting an equitable international tax regime.

He said reforming the World Trade Organization will serve as a vehicle for export expansion and development, through preferential treatment for developing countries and avoidance of new environmental protectionism.

The Defence Minister said the adoption of the U.N’s Pact for the Future is an expression of the international community’s collective determination to respond to global challenges, and called for upholding the commitments made in the game-changing document.