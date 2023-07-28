Tragedy of Karbala: A lesson in sacrifice, devotion, and resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the incident of Karbala stands as an unparalleled example of unwavering faith in Allah Almighty, unmatched devotion to the cause, bravery, patience, and the spirit of martyrdom, as mentioned in the Holy Quran, to be remembered until the Day of Judgment.

They, in a message to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, the speaker remarked that the tragedy of Karbala reminds the great sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth and justice.

He praised the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for exemplifying Quranic teachings, endurance, sacrifice, and the fervour of martyrdom.

"As Muslims, it is our social responsibility to stand firm against tyrannical forces that seek to spread chaos in society to achieve their reprehensible goals," the speaker asserted.

He emphasized that paying tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is best achieved by dedicating ourselves to the betterment of humanity and the development of the country.

He declared the sacrifices made on the Day of Ashura against falsehood as a guiding light for future generations, stating that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifices for the protection and preservation of islam, the homeland, and its integrity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, stated that the incident of Karbala serves as a lesson for Muslims to firmly stand against the forces of falsehood.

"This is the same path our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow, and which Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions exemplified through their timeless sacrifices," he said.

Durrani added that the tragedy of Karbala instils in us the spirit to be ready at all times to make any sacrifices for the elevation of religion and the welfare of the nation.

The messages from the speaker and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly resonate with the significance of Youm-e-Ashura, as it continues to inspire millions of Muslims worldwide to uphold the values of truth, justice, and sacrifice for the greater good of humanity and their nation.

The nation observes this solemn day with prayers and reflections, vowing to uphold the spirit of Karbala in the face of adversity and commit to the path of righteousness for generations to come.