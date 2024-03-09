- Home
Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Teenage Boy, Leaves Friend Critically Injured On Rawalpindi Road
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A devastating incident unfolded on Rawalpindi road within the jurisdiction of Fatehjang Police station on Saturday, resulting in the loss of a teenage boy's life and leaving his friend critically injured.
Danial, a 10th-grade student and his friend Zeeshan were returning home on a motorcycle after school when a speeding pick-up truck, overtaking another vehicle, collided with them.
Regrettably, Danial succumbed to his injuries at the scene while his friend sustained severe wounds. The injured and deceased were promptly transported to the tehsil headquarters hospital.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, with a case being registered to delve further into the details of this tragic incident.
