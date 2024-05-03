Open Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives Of Family Members In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Four members of the same family on Friday lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in the vicinity of Jand Police station in a heart-wrenching incident

According to police sources, the ill-fated family was riding on the motorcycle, which tragically rammed into the rear of the trolley due to its lack of a backlight.

The impact was devastating, resulting in the immediate demise of three-year-old Zaryab, eight-year-old Imtha Bibi, and 15-year-old Saim Ali.

Asad Ali, aged 17, and his 35-year-old mother were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jand. Despite medical efforts, Asad Ali succumbed to his injuries. The incident has left the community in shock, and Jand Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking collision.

