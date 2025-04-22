Open Menu

Tragic Accident In Jamshoro Claims 14 Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Tragic accident in Jamshoro claims 14 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a tragic accident of a van in Thana Bula Khan town of Jamshoro district in the wee hours of Tuesday, 14 persons including children and women lost their lives while 10 were injured.

According to Jamshoro police, a van bringing back the passengers from a town in Balochistan to Badin district of Sindh overturned on Taung Dareji road in Thana Bula Khan.

Nearly a dozen deaths reportedly occurred immediately after the accident while some children breathed their last at the hospital.

Dr Faizan Memon of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, informed that initially 3 dead bodies and an injured child were brought to their hospital.

The death toll in the hours which followed rose to 14.

The authorities identified 11 out of the 14 deceased who included 6 women, 3 children and 2 men.

Kaani, wife of Aasan Kolhi, and her 3 children 3 years old Vijay, 5 years old Dhalo and Aarshi, 30 years old Vini Bhanu, Marwa Rajesh, 28 years old Jaagni Bheemu, Daani Haresh, Kaani Aasan Kolhi, Devi Balchand Kolhi,  35 years old Bachu Mal and 35 years old Sooraj Mal are among the deceased.

All the dead bodies were shifted to LUH for the medico legal formalities.

The deceased belonged to Raju Khanani area of Badin.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Qadri, informed that the vehicle was returning from Balochistan to Badin and that most of the victims were members of the Kolhi community.

The apparent cause of the accident was break failure of the vehicle, he added.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

59 minutes ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

1 hour ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

14 hours ago
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

14 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

14 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

14 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

14 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

14 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan