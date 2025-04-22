Tragic Accident In Jamshoro Claims 14 Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a tragic accident of a van in Thana Bula Khan town of Jamshoro district in the wee hours of Tuesday, 14 persons including children and women lost their lives while 10 were injured.
According to Jamshoro police, a van bringing back the passengers from a town in Balochistan to Badin district of Sindh overturned on Taung Dareji road in Thana Bula Khan.
Nearly a dozen deaths reportedly occurred immediately after the accident while some children breathed their last at the hospital.
Dr Faizan Memon of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, informed that initially 3 dead bodies and an injured child were brought to their hospital.
The death toll in the hours which followed rose to 14.
The authorities identified 11 out of the 14 deceased who included 6 women, 3 children and 2 men.
Kaani, wife of Aasan Kolhi, and her 3 children 3 years old Vijay, 5 years old Dhalo and Aarshi, 30 years old Vini Bhanu, Marwa Rajesh, 28 years old Jaagni Bheemu, Daani Haresh, Kaani Aasan Kolhi, Devi Balchand Kolhi, 35 years old Bachu Mal and 35 years old Sooraj Mal are among the deceased.
All the dead bodies were shifted to LUH for the medico legal formalities.
The deceased belonged to Raju Khanani area of Badin.
The Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Qadri, informed that the vehicle was returning from Balochistan to Badin and that most of the victims were members of the Kolhi community.
The apparent cause of the accident was break failure of the vehicle, he added.
