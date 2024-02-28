Open Menu

Tragic Accident Near Nagan Bridge Claims Two Lives, Injures Three Others

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tragic accident near Nagan Bridge claims two lives, injures three others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a tragic incident near the Nagan Bridge within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station on late Tuesday night, two lives were lost and three individuals sustained injuries as a speeding vehicle careened onto the footpath where people were sleeping.

The victims, all siblings, were identified by the police as Ashok, 18, and Bali, 22, both sons of Gopi Chand, who tragically lost their lives. The injured, identified as Shri Ram, Sita Ram, and Lalu, sons of Gopi Chand, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police swiftly responded to the scene, with the Crime Scene Unit and police securing the area and impounding the vehicle involved. However, the driver managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

9 minutes ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

36 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

1 hour ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

14 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

14 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan