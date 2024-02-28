Tragic Accident Near Nagan Bridge Claims Two Lives, Injures Three Others
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a tragic incident near the Nagan Bridge within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station on late Tuesday night, two lives were lost and three individuals sustained injuries as a speeding vehicle careened onto the footpath where people were sleeping.
The victims, all siblings, were identified by the police as Ashok, 18, and Bali, 22, both sons of Gopi Chand, who tragically lost their lives. The injured, identified as Shri Ram, Sita Ram, and Lalu, sons of Gopi Chand, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The police swiftly responded to the scene, with the Crime Scene Unit and police securing the area and impounding the vehicle involved. However, the driver managed to evade capture and fled the scene.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi visits NA Secretariat, Hall to review arrangements for opening session of National Assemb ..6 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA9 minutes ago
-
Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall may generate flash floods, disrupt daily life in vulnerable area ..16 minutes ago
-
CM for launching joint operation against dacoits, street crime, drug mafia26 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health directs DHOs of flood-hit areas to ensure medical aid to affected people26 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches26 minutes ago
-
Newly-elected KP members take oath today36 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 46 govt accommodations in two year36 minutes ago
-
Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January46 minutes ago
-
Student killed in accident46 minutes ago
-
Committee formed for persuading political parties to vote for Zardari56 minutes ago
-
EPI called upon parents to cooperate with Polio teams, ensure administration of drops to every child ..56 minutes ago