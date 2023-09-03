Open Menu

Tragic Accident Near Panorama Hotel Havelian Claims One Life

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 07:10 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least one person died and two others sustained critical injuries when an accident took place in the vicinity of Havelian near Panorama Hotel on Sunday.

According to the police sources, a loaded truck and tractor-trolley collided as a result truck capsized on the road.

This unfortunate incident claimed one life and left two persons injured.

In the accident, one person identified as Shabir lost his life, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured received immediate first aid and shifted to Type D hospital Havelian for further treatment.

