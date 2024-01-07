Open Menu

Tragic Accident On Hazara Motorway Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) At least six persons died and eight others were injured when a passenger van was struck by construction machinery working on the Hazara motorway for maintenance work near the Shah Maqsood interchange, at the same time, another passenger coaster hit the van.

According to the details, a devastating accident unfolded on the Hazara Motorway near Shah Maqsood, two vehicles from Manshera en route to Lahore. The collision involved a flying coach, a speeding passenger van, and construction machinery, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving eight individuals injured.

The Rescue 1122 Haripur conducted a one-hour operation, successfully extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision.

Medical teams on the scene provided initial aid to the injured before shifting them to the Trauma Center Haripur. Three severely injured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for further medical attention.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police played an active role in the rescue operation, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The dead passengers were identified as Sultan, 25 years old hails from Batgram, Faisal, 42 years old, from Havelian, Shakil, son of Khalil, from Abbottabad, Abdul Qayyum, son of Mir Zaman from Manshera, daughter of Shakil from Abbottabad and Toor Gul, 74 years old, from Abbottabad.

The injured were identified as Israr 60 years old, from Kohat, Sami 27 years old, from Abbottabad, Hussain, 21 years old from Abbottabad, Abdullah son of Shahid, from Abbottabad, Alam Khan 40 years old, from Manshera, Alam Khan 24 years old from Jhangi, Usman, son of Shakil, from Abbottabad and an unidentified person.

Prompt medical assistance was provided to the injured, and efforts are underway to determine the identity of the eighth injured individual. The tragic incident underscores the crucial importance of road safety, emphasizing the ongoing need for concerted efforts to prevent such accidents.

