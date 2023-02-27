Tragic accident prompts stricter compliance of maintenance certificate for public service vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police have intensified their efforts to ensure the fitness of public service vehicles by making fitness certificates mandatory while travelling on motorways.

Taking to APP here on Monday, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police said that the decision was taken in a high-level meeting after a bus collided with three other vehicles in Kallar Kahar due to brake failure, resulting in 14 fatalities, 11 serious injuries, and 31 minor injuries.

He said that to enforce this decision, the police have set up checkpoints along the motorway to check for maintenance certificates. He said that drivers of vehicles without the necessary documentation are being asked to get off the motorway until they can provide proof of maintenance.

These efforts are meant to prevent road traffic crashes from happening again and the National Highways and Motorway Police have decided to strictly enforce compliance with fitness standards for public service vehicles, the official said adding that these checks would ensure that brakes, tires, and other critical components are in good working order.

Meanwhile, the official urged the drivers of public service vehicles to cooperate with their efforts to ensure road safety and to report any issues regarding the fitness of their vehicles. He also assured that the police would continue to monitor the situation closely and would take all necessary measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

