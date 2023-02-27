UrduPoint.com

Tragic Accident Prompts Stricter Compliance Of Maintenance Certificate For Public Service Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Tragic accident prompts stricter compliance of maintenance certificate for public service vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police have intensified their efforts to ensure the fitness of public service vehicles by making fitness certificates mandatory while travelling on motorways.

Taking to APP here on Monday, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police said that the decision was taken in a high-level meeting after a bus collided with three other vehicles in Kallar Kahar due to brake failure, resulting in 14 fatalities, 11 serious injuries, and 31 minor injuries.

He said that to enforce this decision, the police have set up checkpoints along the motorway to check for maintenance certificates. He said that drivers of vehicles without the necessary documentation are being asked to get off the motorway until they can provide proof of maintenance.

These efforts are meant to prevent road traffic crashes from happening again and the National Highways and Motorway Police have decided to strictly enforce compliance with fitness standards for public service vehicles, the official said adding that these checks would ensure that brakes, tires, and other critical components are in good working order.

Meanwhile, the official urged the drivers of public service vehicles to cooperate with their efforts to ensure road safety and to report any issues regarding the fitness of their vehicles. He also assured that the police would continue to monitor the situation closely and would take all necessary measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

\395

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Kallar Kahar All From

Recent Stories

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

18 minutes ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

29 minutes ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

39 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

46 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.